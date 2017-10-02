10/1/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Casper, Wyoming

Oct 2, 2017 - by Michael Riba

1. Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville defeated Enzo Amore (via disqualification)

3. Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil defeated Dash Wilder and Elias

4. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro and Sheamus & Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel

5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Fatal Five-Way Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley, Emma, Mickie James, and Sasha Banks

6. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
The Miz defeated Jason Jordan

7. Last Man Standing Match
Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman

