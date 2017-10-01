Tyler Breeze talks about being paired with Fandango to form Breezango

Oct 1, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“Yeah, it had been brought up a couple times and it was one of those things where he was doing nothing; I was doing nothing; we were just tossed together to see what happens. I don’t even know if they were banking on us clicking the way we did. Especially stumbling upon something like Fashion Files that took off and people really enjoy it. It was, kind of, a lot of luck and one of those things you try real hard at.”

source: dualshockers.com

