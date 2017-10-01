Charlotte wants Rousey in the Wrestlemania main event

It’s every Superstar’s goal to one day headline WrestleMania. It’s an

opportunity that not many get, especially women where the chances of

headlining WWE’s biggest pay-per-view of the year is slim. But that is not

discouraging Charlotte Flair from aiming high. In an interview with ESPN,

the former champion is hoping to get that opportunity and wants former UFC

Bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey to be her opponent. “I hope that’s the

main event of WrestleMania,” she told ESPN. “That’s my dream. I hope we

can make it happen. She really opened the doors for a lot of women. Having

that opportunity would be huge. I don’t know what her goals are, but it’s

just cool that she wants to be a part of our world.” Flair is one of the

only two women – along with Sasha Banks – who has so far main evented a

WWE pay-per-view. That opportunity came last year at Hell In A Cell, a

match inside the steel structure, which was also a first. The women

delivered, and they often do when they are put in this situation. “I thank

Ronda for opening the door for us,” Flair said. “If Ronda had never been

given that main event spot as a female and doing what she did with it, I

don’t know if we would have ever been given that chance.”

Rousey recently attended the Mae Young Classic tournament tapings in Winter Park, Florida and then attended the MYC finale in Las Vegas, where she was sitting in front row with her friends. Ronda last fought in the UFC in December 2016 in a decisive loss to champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)