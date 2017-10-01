Bradley Cooper to play Vince McMahon in WWE biopic?

Three time Oscar nominated actor and Hangover star Bradley Cooper has been offered the role of Vince McMahon in the upcoming Hollywood film “Pandemonuim”.

The film will be a biographical film based on the life of Vince McMahon who built a billion dollar wrestling empire after his father’s death. The Film is scheduled to drop sometime in 2019.

Cooper has appeared in WWE in 2010 on Raw as a host to promote “The A-Team”. But it remains to be seen if he takes the role.

Source: PWinsider





(Visited 24 times, 24 visits today)