Bradley Cooper to play Vince McMahon in WWE biopic?

Oct 1, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Three time Oscar nominated actor and Hangover star Bradley Cooper has been offered the role of Vince McMahon in the upcoming Hollywood film “Pandemonuim”.

The film will be a biographical film based on the life of Vince McMahon who built a billion dollar wrestling empire after his father’s death. The Film is scheduled to drop sometime in 2019.

Cooper has appeared in WWE in 2010 on Raw as a host to promote “The A-Team”. But it remains to be seen if he takes the role.

Source: PWinsider


(Visited 24 times, 24 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

EC3 talks BFG, AAA tour, WWE stint, NXT, promos, Cleveland Indians, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal