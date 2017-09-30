Tickets for Starrcade in Greensboro now on sale

Tickets for the Starrcade event in Greensboro, North Carolina went on sale this weekend at Ticketmaster.com.

Judging from the arena map on Ticketmaster, the whole upper ring bowl is blocked off and chances are they won’t be opened as WWE is already assuming a low advance considering it will be Thanksgiving weekend. The floor area is pretty much sold while tickets remain in the first riser.

Ticket prices range from $15 to $295 for regular tickets and then up to $599 for a VIP package.

The Greensboro Coliseum, the site of the first-ever NWA Starrcade, holds nearly 24,000 people.

