Linda McMahon among cabinet members who used private jets

Linda McMahon is back in the news as one of the Cabinet members who made

use of private jet while in public office, following the resignation of

Health Secretary Tom Price. McMahon, who was appointed as the Administrator for the Small Business Administration after Donald Trump assumed the presidency, has admitted that she flew on private jets

sometimes but the costs were covered personally. An e-mail from an SBA

spokesperson said, “On the rare occasion that the Administrator has utilized private air services, she had covered the difference in cost between private and commercial air services out of her own pocket.”

Government officials are able to cost-construct and pay the difference

themselves if they want. It’s not know what jet she used for these trips

although Forbes.com said in a report that it might actually be the WWE jet.

