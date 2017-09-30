Changes behind the scenes at Impact Wrestling

– Ed Nordholm has seen his day to day role as the Impact president diminished.

– John “Big” Gaburick has been taking an increased hand in the creative direction of Impact Wrestling.

– Expect a big push for Alberto El Patron upon his return to the company.

– The company is internally discussing abandoning television tapings in Orlando in favor of locational shoots in markets like Toronto, Chicago and New York.

source: PWInsider





