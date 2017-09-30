Changes behind the scenes at Impact Wrestling
– Ed Nordholm has seen his day to day role as the Impact president diminished.
– John “Big” Gaburick has been taking an increased hand in the creative direction of Impact Wrestling.
– Expect a big push for Alberto El Patron upon his return to the company.
– The company is internally discussing abandoning television tapings in Orlando in favor of locational shoots in markets like Toronto, Chicago and New York.
source: PWInsider
