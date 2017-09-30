9/29/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Grand Forks, North Dakota
1. Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt
2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville defeated Enzo Amore (via disqualification)
– Elias came out with Dash Wilder and sang a song about Gran Forks before they were interrupted by Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews.
3. Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews defeated Elias and Dash Wilder
4. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro and Sheamus & Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel
5. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Fatal 5-Way Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley, Emma, Sasha Banks, and Mickie James
6. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
The Miz defeated Jason Jordan
7. Last Man Standing Match
Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman