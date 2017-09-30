9/28/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Jacksonville, Florida
1. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake
2. Ruby Riot defeated Vanessa Borne
3. Hideo Itami defeated Buddy Murphy
4. Bianca Belair defeated Dakota Kai
5. The Street Profits defeated Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel
6. Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated No Way Jose
7. Lars Sullivan defeated Cezar Bononi
8. Kairi Sane defeated Mandy Rose
9. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Johnny Gargano, Kassius Ohno, and Roderick Strong defeated Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly
