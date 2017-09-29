WWE not cooperating with subpoena against Bray Wyatt

Fightful.com is reporting that WWE is playing hardball with Samantha

Rotunda, the estranged wife of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt and her attempt to

extract as many information as possible in their divorce court proceedings. Rotunda is requesting WWE to turn over all documents from February 2011 to present related to her husband which cover tax returns, financial statements, banking information, loan applications, credit cards, pension plans, real estate, mortgages, partnership and

joint-venture agreements, fictitious names, employment records, contracts,

fringe benefits, trusts, disability pension, and safe deposit boxes. This

information will help Rotunda seek the appropriate amount of money for

alimony and child support from Wyatt’s intellectual property, merchandising, licensing, payments, and other revenue streams stemming from his WWE employment. WWE attorneys however objected to the subpoena, and while they did release some information, they are saying that the estimated cots of compliance with the subpoena would be “somewhere between $247,500 to $483,000” since “specially-trained review attorneys” would need to “collect, process and review the WWE’s electronically-stored e-mail information.”

Samantha Rotunda’s attorneys filed a memo in the Superior Court of Stamford, Connecticut saying that WWE is acting in bad faith by intimidating her from conducting discovery. Bray Wyatt is in this nasty legal mess after he was discovered that he was cheating on his wife with Raw ring announcer JoJo.

(Visited 63 times, 63 visits today)