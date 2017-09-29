Legendary tag team is Starrcade bound

The Rock ’N’ Roll Express will be lacing up their boots one more time in the WWE as the duo will be facing Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at the upcoming Starrcade show on November 25. The match came after the former Bullet Club members called out the WWE Hall of Famers on Twitter and while it was not officially announced by WWE yet, PWInsider.com reports that the

match is a lock for the show. Both Gibson and Morton were scheduled to

appear at the Greensboro Coliseum anyway, a place where they defeated Ivan

and Nikita Koloff to win the NWA World Tag Team titles in 1985 and then a

year later defeated Ole and Arn Anderson to retain the titles. Both matches took place inside a steel cage. Starrcade so far is a non-televised event although it’s rumored that it might be transformed into a WWE Network special.

