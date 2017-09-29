Daniel Bryan to link up with former tag partner Kane
Glenn Jacobs, the man better known as Kane, will be welcoming fellow WWE
Superstar and former tag team partner Daniel Bryan to one of his events
next month, titled the Yes, Yes, Yes-Fest, to raise money for his mayoral
run in Knoxville. The two will be at the Pavilion at Hunter Valley Farm
for food, games, and fun for the entire family on October 5 between 6PM
and 8PM. Kids 12 and under get in free while it’s $25 per person for
adults. Two weeks ago, Arn Anderson, Ricky Morton, and Dr. Tom Prichard
also showed up for a meet and greet with Jacobs. Jacobs will be vying for
the Mayor of Knoxville in next year’s election. For more information go to
jacobsformayor.com.
(Visited 98 times, 98 visits today)