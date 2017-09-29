Daniel Bryan to link up with former tag partner Kane

Glenn Jacobs, the man better known as Kane, will be welcoming fellow WWE

Superstar and former tag team partner Daniel Bryan to one of his events

next month, titled the Yes, Yes, Yes-Fest, to raise money for his mayoral

run in Knoxville. The two will be at the Pavilion at Hunter Valley Farm

for food, games, and fun for the entire family on October 5 between 6PM

and 8PM. Kids 12 and under get in free while it’s $25 per person for

adults. Two weeks ago, Arn Anderson, Ricky Morton, and Dr. Tom Prichard

also showed up for a meet and greet with Jacobs. Jacobs will be vying for

the Mayor of Knoxville in next year’s election. For more information go to

jacobsformayor.com.

