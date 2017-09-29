Bound for Glory ticket prices and information

Sep 29, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

Tickets for the Bound For Glory pay-per-view will be $40 for ringside
and $20 for general admission. Television tapings from Monday to Friday
will be $30 ringside and $15 general admission. Prices are in Canadian
dollars. There are also two VIP packages for sale – a Backstage pass and a
VIP pass. The Backstage one is selling for $499 and features one ticket
within the first three rows for the BFG pay-per-view, two tickets within
the first three rows for all the five days worth of tapings, nightly meet
and greets, dinner with Impact stars on November 4 which includes a Q&A,
commemorative autographed photo with you and the Knockouts, and face paint
with Rosemary. You will also get the commemorative all-access credential,
a swag bag, an in-ring photo with an Impact star on November 9, and a 20%
off certificate at the merchandise stand. The VIP package costs $200 and
includes one ticket within the first three rows for the BFG pay-per-view
and the other five television tapings, nightly meet and greets, a BFG
poster, commemorative credential pass, and a 20% off certificate at the
merchandise stand. You can purchase regular tickets at
http://bit.ly/2vSWKxz and the VIP packages at shopimpact.com.

