WWE Interested In Bringing Back Former Champion, Enzo Amore Preparing for Another Career?

– WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore is reportedly looking into starting a rap career. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that he would not be able to use that name outside of WWE.

– There has been some internal talk about bringing former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn (Celeste Bonin) back to the company. For those who missed it, Kaitlyn recently got back into the ring for the first time in 4 years at the Main Event Training Center in Florida with former WWE/ECW talent Pablo Marquez. You can see her Instagram post on training below:

Holy fuck. I haven’t sweat this much in a long time. I spent the morning training at #maineventtrainingcenter with @pablomarquez94 and his crew. A huge thanks to everyone for putting up with my rusty ass. I haven’t wrestled in 4 years. I forgot how fun/exhausting it is. #mainevent #prowrestling #imold #andoutofshape @coastalchampionshipwrestling

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 54 times, 54 visits today)