Vanessa Borne

Real name: Danielle Kamela

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 120 lbs

Date of birth:

From: Scottsdale, Arizona

Pro debut: December 30, 2015

Trained at: WWE Performance Center

Finishing move: Spinning leg hook belly-to-back suplex

Biography

– On April 12, 2016, it was announced that Kamela had signed with WWE, where she was assigned to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

