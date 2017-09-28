The Rack Radio Show Extra Podcast Reviewing Total Bellas Season 2 Episode 4

Sep 28, 2017 - by Rack Radio Show

On this week’s edition of The Rack Extra: Total Bellas, Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin recapped everything that went down on the Season 2 Episode 4 of E! Network’s Total Bellas. Topics on the show included:

*Brie & Bryan attempt to determine who should be the legal guardian of Birdie
*Nikki Bella has to figure out who will “Pull Her Plug”
*Mama Bella & Big Johnny’s Sex Life

And More!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Extra: Total Bellas presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therackextra092717.mp3

