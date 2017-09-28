Reaction to the passing of Hugh Hefner
(Stacy Keibler with Hugh Hefner)
HUGH HEFNER YOU LIVE FOREVER BUBBA YOU THE LEGEND OF LEGENDS
— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) September 28, 2017
RIP to a kind gentle man that made one of my dreams come true! #ThankYou #HughHefner pic.twitter.com/hXnkcXMIah
— CANDICE MICHELLE (@DIVACANDICEM) September 28, 2017
A legend & true example of entrepreneurial spirit. God bless you @hughhefner. What sad news. #RIPHughHeffner #RIPHef @Playboy ❤️🙏🏻🐇 pic.twitter.com/C2ZBxfhTCY
— $oCalVal (@SoCalValerie) September 28, 2017
RIP to the one and only #HughHefner 🙏🏼
— Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) September 28, 2017
This issue of Playboy changed my life in middle school. Thank you Hugh Hefner. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/aSIAJFQRQ3
— Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) September 28, 2017