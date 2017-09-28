Jason Jordan’s Birthday, New Food Vlogs from WWE Announcer, Nikki Bella Clip

Sep 28, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is a preview for next Wednesday’s Total Bellas episode with Nikki Bella stumbling on her way back to the ring:

– RAW Superstar Jason Jordan turns 29 years old today while former WWE Hardcore Champion Steve Blackman turns 53 and Japanese legend Jado turns 48.

– Below are the latest food vlogs from WWE announcer Greg Hamilton:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

EC3 talks BFG, AAA tour, WWE stint, NXT, promos, Cleveland Indians, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal