Drew McIntyre on Next Week’s WWE NXT Title Match, Kairi Sane Video, NXT Women’s Title

– WWE posted this video looking at Kairi Sane, winner of The Mae Young Classic:

– Speaking of Kairi, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal confirmed on this week’s episode that the vacant Women’s Title will be decided at “Takeover: Houston” during Survivor Series weekend with a Fatal 4 Way. Sane’s three opponents will be decided over the next few weeks with qualifying matches.

– NXT Champion Drew McIntyre tweeted the following on next week’s title match with Roderick Strong:

Whenever we wrestle we push each other's boundaries. Next week, w/ my title on the line, we'll hit a level very few are capable of reaching https://t.co/GpGUB4vMm5 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 28, 2017

