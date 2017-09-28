Drew McIntyre on Next Week’s WWE NXT Title Match, Kairi Sane Video, NXT Women’s Title

Sep 28, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– WWE posted this video looking at Kairi Sane, winner of The Mae Young Classic:

– Speaking of Kairi, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal confirmed on this week’s episode that the vacant Women’s Title will be decided at “Takeover: Houston” during Survivor Series weekend with a Fatal 4 Way. Sane’s three opponents will be decided over the next few weeks with qualifying matches.

– NXT Champion Drew McIntyre tweeted the following on next week’s title match with Roderick Strong:

