Donovan Dijak

Real name: Christopher Dijak

Height: 6’7″

Weight: 270 lbs.

Date of birth: April 23, 1987

Hometown: Leominster, Massachusetts

Pro debut: 2013

Trained by: Brian Fury

Finishing move: Feast Your Eyes

Biography

– On July 20, 2017 it was reported that Dijak was finishing up his independent bookings ahead of joining WWE. Dijak reported to the WWE Performance Center on August 21.

– Dijak made his debut for WWE’s developmental branch, NXT, on September 23, 2017.

