Donovan Dijak
Real name: Christopher Dijak
Height: 6’7″
Weight: 270 lbs.
Date of birth: April 23, 1987
Hometown: Leominster, Massachusetts
Pro debut: 2013
Trained by: Brian Fury
Finishing move: Feast Your Eyes
Biography
– On July 20, 2017 it was reported that Dijak was finishing up his independent bookings ahead of joining WWE. Dijak reported to the WWE Performance Center on August 21.
– Dijak made his debut for WWE’s developmental branch, NXT, on September 23, 2017.
