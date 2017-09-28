Donovan Dijak

Sep 28, 2017 - by Jamie Cruickshank

Real name: Christopher Dijak
Height: 6’7″
Weight: 270 lbs.
Date of birth: April 23, 1987
Hometown: Leominster, Massachusetts
Pro debut: 2013
Trained by: Brian Fury
Finishing move: Feast Your Eyes

Biography

– On July 20, 2017 it was reported that Dijak was finishing up his independent bookings ahead of joining WWE. Dijak reported to the WWE Performance Center on August 21.
– Dijak made his debut for WWE’s developmental branch, NXT, on September 23, 2017.

