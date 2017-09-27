WWE Team Thanks Mick Foley, No Mercy Social Ratings, WWE NXT Stars Do The Kliq Pose

– Below is video of WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre, The Street Profits, Oney Lorcan and Johnny Gargano channeling The Kliq at the NXT live event in Bethlehem, PA over the weekend. The babyfaces closed the show after taking out The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish) following their post-main event attack on McIntyre.

– Sunday’s WWE No Mercy pay-per-view ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings. No Mercy had 484,000 interactions on Twitter with 71,000 unique authors, up from the 172,000 interactions and 2,000 authors that WWE Battleground drew. SummerSlam was not listed on the chart. No Mercy also had 234,000 Facebook interactions with 130,000 unique authors. That is up from the 171,000 interactions and 97,000 unique authors that Battleground drew.

– This week marked one year since then-RAW General Manager Mick Foley put Cesaro and Sheamus together in a tag team after their Best of 7 Series ended in a draw. The Bar had the following Twitter exchange with Foley after their hard-fought loss to RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose at WWE No Mercy:

Yes, you were right about me and @WWESheamus and you’re right about that — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) September 25, 2017

Mick its been 1 yr since u bestowed faith in us. Win loose or draw we always leave r blood,sweat & even teeth out there. #ThankUMick #TheBar — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) September 25, 2017

