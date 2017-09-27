WWE Hall of Famers Set for Starrcade Match, Another Match Added Today, More

We’ve been covering the Twitter exchanges between Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson and WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express this week. The RAW tag team issued a challenge to Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson for a match at the November 25th WWE Starrcade live event in Greensboro, North Carolina from the Greensboro Coliseum. Morton & Gibson were previously advertised to appear at the show. PWInsider now reports that the match is scheduled to happen. WWE has not confirmed the match but they have re-tweeted the comments between the two teams.

There’s been a lot of speculation on the Starrcade event airing on the WWE Network but word as of today is that the show will just be a “jazzed up” non-televised live event. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10am EST via Ticketmaster.

WWE announced today that Tyler Breeze & Fandango vs. Mike Kanellis (with Maria Kanellis) & Aiden English will also take place at the event.

If The Club vs. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express happens, below is the card for Starrcade:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Title

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

Steel Cage Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Baron Corbin vs. Rusev vs. AJ Styles

Texas Tornado Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The Usos vs. The New Day

Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens

Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

Breezango vs. Aiden English and Mike Kanellis with Maria Kanellis

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (not confirmed by WWE as of this writing)

* Appearances by The Hardys and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat

