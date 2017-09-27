Sami Callihan talks about his time in WWE NXT

“I remember before the match Apollo goes, ‘Do you tonight. If we get in trouble I’ll take the blame.’ I remember getting pulled to the back from HHH and he was like, ‘Where has this guy been for the last year.’ I kinda had to bite my tongue, but lucky enough people like Norman Smiley and Billy Gunn straight up came up to him and was like, ‘this is the guy that’s been main eventing a lot of your house shows against Finn Balor and Kevin Owens and having killer matches, but then it comes to TV and you book him like a jobber.’ I’m not gonna lie, (leaving WWE) was scary. When I finally pulled the trigger and really bet on myself that was a scary thing, but I had to bet on myself. I wanted to be a guy remembered for going out on his own way. By leaving on my own terms, it kinda made me a badass character. I quit WWE. Not a lot of people can say that.”

source: ESPN

