Ric Flair says he slept with around 10,000 women

With the 30 for 30 ESPN special looming around, “Nature Boy” Ric Flair is doing some promotional work as best as he can considering the situation he is in.

During one of these interviews, Flair has admitted that throughout the years in the business, he slept with around 10,000 women, which may shed some light on why he went through so many divorces in his life. Flair will talk about it in the documentary but in the latest People Magazine, Flair said that he wishes he could take that back.

“What I said was the truth, but I feel bad now that I said some of it. Ten thousand women,” Flair told People. “I wish I hadn’t said that because of my grandkids!”

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer is now off the market as he “loves one” now, his current fiancee` Wendy. “I have never done anything since I met Wendy,” Flair said.

The 30 for 30 documentary will air on Tuesday, November 7 at 10PM EST. It is produced by ESPN and directed by Rory Karpf. You can see the trailer here





