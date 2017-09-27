Randy Orton WWE Story Time Video, Eight-Man Dark Match Before SmackDown, More
– Below are the top 10 moments from this week’s WWE RAW:
– Below is round 2 in the Best of 3 “UpUpDownDown” gaming series between SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston and Mikaze. As noted, the loser will have to drink a glass of sour lemon juice.
– The dark match before this week’s WWE SmackDown in Glendale, AZ saw Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable defeat The Ascension and The Colons.
– Below is new WWE Story Time video with Randy Orton telling a “tacky” story from his WWE Backlash 2004 Hardcore Match against WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley:
The #ICTitle #HardcoreMatch at #WWEBacklash 2004 didn't go exactly as planned for @RandyOrton… #WWEStoryTime @RealMickFoley @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/x31bkUqsiM
— WWE (@WWE) September 26, 2017
