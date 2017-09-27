Photos from Donovan Dijak’s WWE NXT Debut, Mickie James on Asuka, WWE Top 10
– As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 video looks at Superstars impersonating entrances:
– As noted, WWE has announced that Asuka will make her RAW debut at the October 22nd TLC pay-per-view from Detroit. Mickie James tweeted the following in response to the announcement:
I'll be waiting @WWEAsuka … this time #HardcoreCountry style 😍 https://t.co/BKWVe8nQLO
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) September 25, 2017
– Former ROH star Donovan Dijak made his WWE NXT debut at Saturday’s live event in Largo, Florida. He lost to Aleister Black in the main event. Below are post-match comments from Dijak and a few photos:
Thank you @WWENXT #NXTLargo, tonight was special. #FeastYourEyes pic.twitter.com/WH37au0ZLd
— Donovan Dijak (@DonovanDijak) September 24, 2017
The NXT fans getting their first look at @DonovanDijak at #NXTLargo @gravenbabies pic.twitter.com/CtvNQHc6kY
— Wayne Mason (@waynemason) September 24, 2017
So Donovan Dijak is here. 😱#NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/9bGfaypNIU
— Alexis Boucher (@alexis_b82) September 24, 2017
I missed this last night. Dijak debuted at #NXTLargo v. Aleister Black.
Dunno what he's wearing… pic.twitter.com/eqhUC4JuOz
— jude kilgour (@judekilgour) September 24, 2017
Debut of @DonovanDijak at #NXTLargo. #FeastYourEyes #MainEvent pic.twitter.com/rNnpXx5u0Y
— Shaura Thomas (@bhsqueen03) September 24, 2017
Our main event. Um. I am excite. #NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/JeIRCMWPDR
— Alexis Boucher (@alexis_b82) September 24, 2017
