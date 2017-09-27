Photos from Donovan Dijak’s WWE NXT Debut, Mickie James on Asuka, WWE Top 10

Sep 27, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 video looks at Superstars impersonating entrances:

– As noted, WWE has announced that Asuka will make her RAW debut at the October 22nd TLC pay-per-view from Detroit. Mickie James tweeted the following in response to the announcement:

– Former ROH star Donovan Dijak made his WWE NXT debut at Saturday’s live event in Largo, Florida. He lost to Aleister Black in the main event. Below are post-match comments from Dijak and a few photos:

