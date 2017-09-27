Matt Hardy on Upcoming Singles Run, Asuka TLC Teaser, Adam Cole vs. Eric Young Promo

Sep 27, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the new promo for Asuka’s main roster debut at WWE TLC on October 22nd:

– Below is a preview for tonight’s WWE NXT episode with Adam Cole’s in-ring debut vs. NXT Tag Team Champion Eric Young:

– As noted, Jeff Hardy will be undergoing shoulder surgery soon. Brother Matt Hardy tweeted the following on his upcoming singles run:

