Matt Hardy on Upcoming Singles Run, Asuka TLC Teaser, Adam Cole vs. Eric Young Promo

– Below is the new promo for Asuka’s main roster debut at WWE TLC on October 22nd:

– Below is a preview for tonight’s WWE NXT episode with Adam Cole’s in-ring debut vs. NXT Tag Team Champion Eric Young:

– As noted, Jeff Hardy will be undergoing shoulder surgery soon. Brother Matt Hardy tweeted the following on his upcoming singles run:

Everything is about to change without #BrotherJeffreyNero by my side in @WWE.. I must #GetWOKE & #StayWOKE.. — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 26, 2017

