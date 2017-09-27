Matt Hardy on Upcoming Singles Run, Asuka TLC Teaser, Adam Cole vs. Eric Young Promo
– Below is the new promo for Asuka’s main roster debut at WWE TLC on October 22nd:
– Below is a preview for tonight’s WWE NXT episode with Adam Cole’s in-ring debut vs. NXT Tag Team Champion Eric Young:
Watch as #SAnitY's @TheEricYoung takes on @AdamColePro THIS WEDNESDAY on an ALL-NEW @WWENXT at 8/7c on @WWENetwork! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/vcm827IB1h
– As noted, Jeff Hardy will be undergoing shoulder surgery soon. Brother Matt Hardy tweeted the following on his upcoming singles run:
Everything is about to change without #BrotherJeffreyNero by my side in @WWE.. I must #GetWOKE & #StayWOKE..
