Luke Gallows Tells Tough Enough Story (Video), WWE Network Notes, Dash Wilder vs. Rhyno

– Below is a clip from this week’s WWE Story Time episode with Luke Gallows talking about an embarrassing moment that came during a tryout for WWE Tough Enough years ago:

– WWE Network has updated categories with Southpaw Regional Wrestling getting its own section in the Vault and all four parts of IGN’s WWE 2K18 roster reveal being added to the Originals section. The new WWE Shorts Network Collection is also now available with episodes of WWE Game Night, WWE Ghost Stories and My Son/Daughter Is a WWE Superstar.

– WWE taped the following matches this week in Ontario, California for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Rhyno vs. Dash Wilder

* Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado vs. Tony Nese and Drew Gulak

