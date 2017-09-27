9/27/17 WWE NXT Coverage

NXT opens up with SAnitY making their way to the ring. Eric Young says the only thing that matters in the universe in chaos and the only thing that is for certain is change. Young says he is going to take Adam Cole to the edge of sanity tonight. Mauro Ranallo then confirms that Eric Young and Adam Cole will go one-on-one later tonight. We also see that Kassius Ohno will go one-on-one with Fabian Aichner.

We see Oney Lorcan backstage. He says he doesn’t like Lars Sullivan because Sullivan thinks he can do whatever he wants to whomever he wants.

Match #1: Lars Sullivan vs. Oney Lorcan

Lorcan applies a headlock, but Sullivan sends him off the ropes. Sullivan drops Lorcan with a shoulder tackle and then applies a bearhug. Lorcan elbows his way free and delivers a dropkick, but Sullivan isn’t fazed and sends Lorcan to the outside. Lorcan comes back with a forearm and then a European uppercut. Lorcan goes for a suicide dive, but Sullivan catches him and slams him into the ring apron. Sullivan tosses Lorcan back into the ring and smashes him in the corner. Sullivan charges again, but Lorcan counters with an uppercut. Lorcan chops and slaps Sullivan numerous times, but Sullivan just yells at Lorcan. Lorcan delivers a few more uppercuts, but Sullivan turns him inside out with a lariat. Sullivan picks Lorcan up and delivers the side spine-buster and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Lars Sullivan.

After the match, Sullivan goes after Lorcan, but Danny Burch rushes the ring and saves Lorcan from Sullivan.

We head backstage with Kayla Braxton and Ruby Riot. Braxton says Billie Kay and Peyton Royce have requested a rematch with Ruby Riot and her new friend, Nikki Cross. Ruby says she and Nikki are not friends and she has no idea why Nikki showed up in the match a few weeks back. She says if Billie and Peyton want a fight, she will give them a fight and if Nikki shows up again she better stay out of her way.

Match #2: Heavy Machinery (Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic) vs. Demitrius Bronson and Patrick Scott

Knight and Scott start the match and Knight drops Scott with a hip toss and then applies a wrist-lock. Knight picks Scott up with one hand and then drops him to the mat again. Scott tries to slap his way free, but Knight isn’t fazed. Knight delivers a suplex and Scott tags in Bronson. Knight takes Bronson down with a drop toe gold and then Dozovic tags in. Knight and Dozovic drop Bronson with a double shoulder tackle and then Dozovic and Knight deliver a double headbutt. Bronson comes back with a rear choke on Dozovic, but Dozovic backs him into the corner. Bronson comes off the top rope, but Dozovic catches him and deliver a release suplex. Scott tags in and Dozovic runs him over. Dozovic delivers an elbow drop to Scott and then drops Bronson with a clothesline. Dozovic smashes Scott in the corner and Knight tags in. Knight tosses Scott into Dozovic, and Knight and Dozovic slam Scott onto Bronson and Knight pins both of them.

Winners: Heavy Machinery.

We take a look at William Regal at the WWE Performance Center earlier today when Johnny Gargano storms out. Regal says he got Gargano’s message about a rematch against Andrade “Cien” Almas. Regal says the match will take place in two weeks. Regal says he has something special planned for NXT TakeOver: Houston that he thinks everyone will like. We see that Liv Morgan will go one-on-one with Vanessa Borne after the break.

