9/26/17 WWE 205 Live Recap

The 44th episode of 205 Live opens with a recap of Enzo Amore’s “Certified G Championship Celebration” from Monday night’s Raw, which ended with Neville beating Amore down in the ring. We head into the arena where Vic Joseph and Byron Saxton welcome us to the show.

Enzo Amore’s music hit and the WWE Cruiserweight Champions hobbles his way to the ring on crutches. Amore says he was really, really hurt on Raw. He says he hides his pain just as well as Cedric Alexander hides his charisma. He says he has never called in sick a day in his career and is the same guy backstage as he is in the ring. He says he is a star, a champion, and the guy who put 205 Live on the map. He says he is the reason people stay up late on Tuesday nights and the reason the Cruiserweight title means something. He says he feels bad for Neville because he has to wake up and look in the mirror at himself. Amore says Neville may be partially responsible for the way he looks right now, but there is more to the story. We see what happened after Raw went off the air and see that Braun Strowman destroyed Amore, followed by the rest of the Cruiserweight Division laying him out as well. The crowd chants “You deserve it,” and Amore says they are right, he does deserve the Cruiserweight title. He says he flew his mother to the Raw for his celebration, but she ended up crying her eyes out because of what happened to him. He says he is going to let the Cruiserweight title chill for a bit, because all of the Cruiserweights broke the no-contact clause on Raw so he is going to retire as the champion. Amore addresses Neville and says there is only one word to describe him: S-A-W-F-T.

We see that Neville will go one-on-one with Ariya Daivari later tonight and then see Drew Gulak walking backstage. He will join the commentary team after the break.

Match #1: Akira Tozawa vs. Tony Nese

Tozawa goes after Nese, but Nese stops him and poses in the ring. Nese drops Tozawa with an elbow and then stomps down on him on the mat. Nese connects with a forearm shot, but Tozawa comes back with a kick to the chest and a standing senton. Tozawa goes up top, but Nese cuts him off. Nese kicks Tozawa in the midsection and then delivers a gut-buster. Nese goes for the cover, but Tozawa kicks out at two. Nese stomps down on Tozawa again and then applies a neck-wrench down on the mat. Tozawa fights to his feet, but Nese takes him to the corner and hangs him in the tree of woe. Nese kicks Tozawa in the midsection repeatedly and then drives a knee into Tozawa’s face. Nese goes for the cover, but Tozawa kicks out again. Nese applies a body scissors submission down on the mat, but Tozawa elbows his way out. Nese keeps control, though, and throws Tozawa into the ropes.

Nese picks Tozawa up and puts him in a Torture Rack submission, but Tozawa gets free and drops Nese with a hurricanrana. Tozawa delivers a suplex and goes up top, but Nese rolls to the floor. Tozawa connects with a suicide dive and tosses Nese back into the ring. Tozawa goes for the cover, but Nese kicks out at two. Nese comes back with a forearm, but Tozawa delivers a kick to the face. They exchange offensive moves and Nese gets a quick roll-up but Tozawa kicks out at two. Tozawa takes Nese down and then connects with the top rope senton and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Akira Tozawa.

After the match, Drew Gulak gets into the ring and says Tozawa is directly ruining his vision for a better 205 Live. Gulak speaks Japanese to Tozawa and tells him he is in violation of proposal number three and proposal number seven, which is no celebrating. Gulak says 205 Live needs to be ground-based wrestling where they shake hands before every match, not aerial moves like Tozawa does. Gulak mocks Tozawa’s “AH!” chant and Tozawa kicks him out of the ring.

We see Enzo Amore walking backstage. He comes up on Ariya Daivari and Daivari says he sympathizes with Amore and apologizes for attacking him on Raw. Amore says the apology is not accepted. Daivari says he was a victim of mob mentality and says Amore defied the odds when he beat Neville and calls Amore amazing. Amore tells Daivari to stop buttering him up, but Daivari said the attack on Raw was all Neville’s plan. Amore says he knew it and Daivari says he wants to be Amore’s friend and watch his back. Daivari invites Amore to come watch his match tonight and Amore says he will be in Daivari’s corner.

We see footage from last week of TJP attacking Rich Swann before Swann’s match with Lince Dorado. TJP says he ended their friendship so that they could fight again.

Match #2: TJP vs. Lince Dorado

Before the match can begin, Rich Swann rushes the ring and begins fighting with TJP. TJP escapes Swann and goes through the crowd and they stare each other down.

We take a look back to last week’s show when Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick beat down Cedric Alexander. We see that Alexander and Gallagher will go one-on-one next week. We see Kendrick and Gallagher backstage. Kendrick says they will show everyone why they are aligned now and Gallagher tells Alexander to enjoy his summer days because next week begins a cruel winter for him on 205 Live.

The main event, Ariya Daivari vs. Neville, is up next.

Neville comes to the ring and says he has heard what everyone has said. He says he knew exactly what he was doing on Raw and it was the best night of his life. He says he is aware that he forfeited his rematch for breaking the no-contact clause, but he doesn’t care. He says he will go it again and again and again. He says he refuses to let 205 Live degenerate because of the talent-less little rat Enzo Amore.

Match #3: Neville vs. Ariya Daivari (w/Enzo Amore)

Neville leaves the ring and goes after Amore on the floor, but Daivari takes him down from behind. Daivari slams Neville into the barricade a few times and then tosses him back into the ring. Daivari goes for the cover, but Neville kicks out at one. Daivari delivers a back-breaker, and then another, and goes for the cover, but Neville kicks out at two. Daivari delivers a third back-breaker and then tosses him into the corner. Daivari tosses Neville into the opposite corner and Amore gets in Neville’s face. Daivari puts Neville on the top rope and then hangs him in the tree of woe. Daivari stomps away on Neville and drops him with a neck-breaker. Daivari goes for the cover, but Neville is under the ropes. Neville fights back with a forearm, but Daivari comes back with a knee and a forearm of his own. Daivari goes for the cover, but Neville kicks out at two. Daivari goes up top and goes for the frog-splash, but Neville rolls out of the way. Neville kicks Daivari a few times and then stomps away on him in the corner. Neville goes to the floor again, but Daivari delivers a baseball slide. Daivari goes for the hammer-lock lariat, but Neville ducks under and locks in the Rings of Saturn and Daivari taps out.

Winner: Neville.

After the match, Amore gets into the ring and beats down Neville with his crutch. Amore breaks the crutch and continues to beat down Neville. Referees finally pull Amore away and he mocks the crowd and Neville as the referees check on Neville as the show comes to a close.

