Video: Enzo Amore Attacked By Braun Strowman and Cruiserweights After RAW

As noted, last night’s WWE RAW ended with Neville taking out new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore while the 205 Live roster looked on in support.

After RAW went off the air, Braun Strowman’s music hit and out he came to deliver a running powerslam to Enzo. Braun then stepped on Enzo and offered him to the cruiserweights. The cruiserweights then entered the ring and took turns beating on the champ.

WWE posted this video from the segment:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 24 times, 24 visits today)