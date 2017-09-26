Video: Austin Aries finally explains the banana

Austin Aries and X-Pac guested on The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro guest hosted by Sam Roberts where Austin finally revealed why he always had a banana with him during his WWE days!

The truth FINALLY comes out about the banana



“I’m just going to say this about the banana. The hall of fame is long okay? And I saw lots of people dressed to impress that night. Lots of nice suits. Lots of nice dresses. Let me tell you something, about three and a half hours in, I guarantee about forty percent of that audience wished they had a banana in their pockets instead of a pocket square, because I got famished. I was running low on some energy, and that pocket square wouldn’t have done me any good. But I got a nice little shot of some natural sugars and potassium and then I just used my sleeve to wipe my mouth off. And I didn’t need the pocket square. So sometimes the thing comes in handy in a pinch. You never know.”

Austin & X-Pac weigh in on the recent Trump NFL debacle



Austin: “In the NFL right now, if you take a stand, and, and if your owner doesn’t like it, you’ve got 30 other teams you can go play for, and that your performance of how good you are will base, will base, it should, unless you’re Colin Kaepernick, if you have a spot or not, and, and, and our situation is a little different because you don’t maybe have those luxuries so, so more guys might toe the line there for fear of not having a job.”

X-Pac: “That’s a hundred true.”

—

The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro is a late night talk show that airs live Mondays and Thursdays from 10-12am EST at thetomorrowshow.com and is available on iTunes.

—

THE TOMORROW SHOW

www.thetomorrowshow.com

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)