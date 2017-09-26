This Day In Wrestling History – September 26th

1991 – Jerry Estrada defeats Pierroth Jr., to become the first CMLL Light Heavyweight Champion.

1999 – WWF Unforgiven is held in Charlotte, NC in front of 15,779 fans. The event took place during the ‘referees on strike’ storyline, meaning that nearly all the matches had a special guest referee, with regular referee Jimmy Korderas officiating the Tag Team & WWF Title matches. This was also the first WWF PPV for Chris Jericho.

– Val Venis defeats Steve Blackman.

– D’Lo Brown defeats Mark Henry, to win the WWF European Championship. Tom Prichard served as special guest referee.

– Jeff Jarrett (with Miss Kitty) defeats Chyna, via disqualification, to retain the Intercontinental Championship. Harvey Wippleman served as special guest referee.

– The Acolytes (Faarooq & Bradshaw) defeat The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von).

– Ivory defeats Luna Vachon, in a Hardcore Match, to retain the WWF Women’s Championship. Harvey Wippleman served as special guest referee.

– The New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg & Billy Gunn) defeat Edge & Christian, to retain the WWF Tag Team Championship.

– In a Kennel From Hell Match, Al Snow defeats The Big Boss Man, to retain the WWF Hardcore Championship. Harvey Wippleman served as special guest referee.

– X-Pac defeats Chris Jericho (with Curtis Hughes).

– In a Six-Pack Challenge, Triple H defeats The Rock, The Big Show, Kane, Mankind, and The British Bulldog, to win the vacant WWF Championship. Stone Cold Steve Austin served as special guest enforcer.

2004 – Former WWF manager Marianna ‘Mrs. Cleavage’ Komlos passes away after battling breast cancer. She was 35 years old.

2008 – On SmackDown, The Colons (Carlito & Primo) defeat Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, to win the WWE Tag Team Championship. This was the final SmackDown episode on The CW; it moves to MyNetwork TV the following week.

2009 – Sexy Star defeats Faby Apache, in a Strap Match, to win the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.

2009 – Satoshi Kojima defeats Yoshihiro Takayama, to win the AJPW Triple Crown Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: GFW/Impact Wrestling’s Ava Storie (21 years old); the first Pro Wrestling NOAH Grand Slam Champion Naomichi Marufuji (38 years old); former ROH booker & current EVOLVE booker/creative writer Gabe Sapolsky (45 years old); former NXT tag team champion Buddy Murphy (29 years old); and former NXT Women’s Champion Asuka (36 years old).

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)