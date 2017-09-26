This Day In Wrestling History – September 26th

Sep 26, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

Happy birthday, Ava!!

1991Jerry Estrada defeats Pierroth Jr., to become the first CMLL Light Heavyweight Champion.

1999 – WWF Unforgiven is held in Charlotte, NC in front of 15,779 fans.  The event took place during the ‘referees on strike’ storyline, meaning that nearly all the matches had a special guest referee, with regular referee Jimmy Korderas officiating the Tag Team & WWF Title matches.  This was also the first WWF PPV for Chris Jericho.

Val Venis defeats Steve Blackman.
D’Lo Brown defeats Mark Henry, to win the WWF European Championship.  Tom Prichard served as special guest referee.
Jeff Jarrett (with Miss Kitty) defeats Chyna, via disqualification, to retain the Intercontinental Championship.  Harvey Wippleman served as special guest referee.
The Acolytes (Faarooq & Bradshaw) defeat The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray & D-Von).
Ivory defeats Luna Vachon, in a Hardcore Match, to retain the WWF Women’s Championship.  Harvey Wippleman served as special guest referee.
The New Age Outlaws (Road Dogg & Billy Gunn) defeat Edge & Christian, to retain the WWF Tag Team Championship.
– In a Kennel From Hell Match, Al Snow defeats The Big Boss Man, to retain the WWF Hardcore Championship. Harvey Wippleman served as special guest referee.
X-Pac defeats Chris Jericho (with Curtis Hughes).
– In a Six-Pack Challenge, Triple H defeats The Rock, The Big Show, Kane, Mankind, and The British Bulldog, to win the vacant WWF Championship.  Stone Cold Steve Austin served as special guest enforcer.

2004 – Former WWF manager Marianna ‘Mrs. Cleavage’ Komlos passes away after battling breast cancer.  She was 35 years old.

2008 – On SmackDown, The Colons (Carlito & Primo) defeat Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, to win the WWE Tag Team Championship.  This was the final SmackDown episode on The CW;  it moves to MyNetwork TV the following week.

2009 –  Sexy Star defeats Faby Apache, in a Strap Match, to win the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship.

2009Satoshi Kojima defeats Yoshihiro Takayama, to win the AJPW Triple Crown Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO:  GFW/Impact Wrestling’s Ava Storie (21 years old);  the first Pro Wrestling NOAH Grand Slam Champion Naomichi Marufuji (38 years old);  former ROH booker & current EVOLVE booker/creative writer Gabe Sapolsky (45 years old);  former NXT tag team champion Buddy Murphy (29 years old); and former NXT Women’s Champion Asuka (36 years old).

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

EC3 talks BFG, AAA tour, WWE stint, NXT, promos, Cleveland Indians, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal