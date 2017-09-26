Steve Austin was surprised Lesnar went over Strowman so cleanly

Sep 26, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“In hearing that I was surprised in that finish as well. Both guys I consider friends, but they have built Braun to be The Monster Among Men, and to me maybe you got to have something, a couple of F-5s or something to put a chink in the armor before the F-5 to keep Braun Strowman, The Monster Among Men down for a three count. I have not seen the match, but from what you guys are telling me I would probably would tend to agree.”

source: Baby Huey & Bimbo Jimbo


(Visited 25 times, 25 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Robbie E on his new Muscle & Fitness project, his GFW status, BFG, a possible WWE run, having twins, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal