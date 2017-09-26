Second Cell Match Announced for WWE Hell In a Cell, More Matches Added to the Card

Sep 26, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

We now know that the second Cell match at WWE’s October 8th Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will see SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day defend against The Usos.

Rusev vs. Randy Orton and Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler were also made for Hell In a Cell on tonight’s SmackDown episode.

Below is the updated confirmed card for the HIAC pay-per-view from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan:

Hell In a Cell Match
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
The Usos vs. The New Day

WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya

WWE United States Title Match
Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles

Randy Orton vs. Rusev

Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

