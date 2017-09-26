Roman Reigns talks about Kevin Owens and Vince McMahon

“I think it’s one of those situations where it’s a leading by example. When you see the CEO, your boss, out there getting shoot headbutted and thrown around at his age, it comes back to that word ‘passion’ that we talked about. You don’t have to. Let’s be honest, does he really have to be out there doing that stuff? And I’ve been in there and done some physicality with him, but never just a straight [headbutt]. You can watch that back. There is no sports entertainment in there. Do you know what I mean? There was nothing pulled. There’s no way to disguise that. Kevin, K.O.’s good, he’s a really good [pro] wrestler, but if he can somehow work that, I’ve got to sit him down and talk to him. I just think it kind of sets the tone and it makes everybody motivated because I’ve been out there with the boss. K.O. [has] been out there with the boss. People want to be out there with him, man. It says something. It elevates you and that’s what it’s all about, riding this escalator and generally growing, and progressing, and seeing your star rise. And sometimes, the boss has to come out there and help that situation.”

source: CBS Sports

