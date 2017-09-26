Nikki Bella DWTS Week 2 Performance

Sep 26, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

Nikki Bella survived the start of week 2 on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars, getting 21 points – 7 from each judge – for her Waltz dance with
her professional dance partner Artem Chigvintsev. The duo danced to “Come Away with Me” by Norah Jones. Charlotte Flair cheered on from the
sidelines. Nikki and Artem are currently in sixth place overall with 41 points, 5 points off the top spot with an average of 20.5. Another episode airs tonight with Nikki and Artem dancing the Samba. You can see her week 2 performance video here:

