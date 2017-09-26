Elias Samson

Real name: Jeffrey Logan Sciullo

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 217 lbs.

Date of birth: November 22, 1987

From: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pro debut: June 2008

Trained by: Shirley Doe, Jeremy Ramirez & NXT

Finishing move: Drift Away

Biography

– Sciullo began his career under an alternate spelling of his real name, ‘Logan Shulo’

– In his debut match, Shulo was defeated by CJ Sensation at an IWC event in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania

– On March 3, 2012, Shulo fought IWC Super Indy Champion Facade to a no-contest

– A week later, Shulo defeated Jimmy DeMarco to win the IWC World Title

– On July 28, Shulo defeated Chest Flexor to retain the IWC World Title

– On August 25, Shulo defeated John McChesney in a Cage Match to retain the IWC World Title

– On September 30, Shulo defeated Dennis Gregory to retain the IWC World Title

– On October 20, Shulo defeated Dalton Castle to retain the IWC World Title

– On November 10, Shulo defeated Bobby Fish to retain the IWC World Title

– On December 15, Shulo defeated Sami Callihan to retain the IWC World Title and win the IWC Super Indy Title, but would lose the World Title to John McChesney immediately after the match

– In January 2014, Sciullo signed with WWE

– In April 2014, Sciullo (as ‘Elias Sampson’) made his NXT debut, teaming with Buddy Murphy in a loss to The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor)

– Sciullo’s ringname was soon tweaked to ‘Elias Samson’

– After a long spell of jobbing, Samson debuted a ‘drifter’ character and began to pick up momentum

– On March 29, 2017, Samson lost a Loser Leaves NXT Match to Kassius Ohno. He would continue in the promotion as the masked ‘El Vagabundo’ through to early April

– On April 10, Samson made a surprise debut on Raw, strolling around and playing guitar

– On May 22, Samson made his main roster in-ring debut, defeating Dean Ambrose by DQ

– In July, Elias lost his surname in another tweak to his ringname

– On the No Mercy ’17 pre-show, Elias defeated Apollo Crews

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)