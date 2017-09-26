EC3 talks BFG, AAA tour, WWE stint, NXT, promos, Cleveland Indians, more

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Via press release:

The reigning Impact Grand Champion, Ethan Carter III – best known to the wrestling world as simply, EC3 – steps to the microphone for a one-on-one session with the media. EC3 will participate in the weekly IMPACT Wrestling Media Teleconference.

EC3 defeated Moose in early-August to claim the Impact Grand Championship and further establish himself as one of the most accomplished wrestlers in IMPACT Wrestling history. He is, after all, a two-time World Heavyweight Champion.

EC3, who broke into the business in 2002, is a Cleveland native – and certainly is strong on his beloved Indians as the red-hot baseball team heads into the MLB playoffs next week. The 6-foot-2, 242-pound, muscle-packed EC3 has the power to dominate and the attitude to electrify.

The next pay-per-view is Bound For Glory on Sunday, Nov. 5, originating from the Aberdeen Pavilion in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

