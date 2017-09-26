Cena lands another movie

John Cena’s time away from WWE continues to increase as Deadline.com reported today that Universal Pictures acquired a buddy cop comedy movie which has John Cena and Kumail Nanjiani attached to it. The yet-to-be titled flick is the work of Ruben Fleischer, David Bernad and Murray Miller. Fleischer is set to direct and will produce alongside Bernad through their Universal Television-based production company The District. Miller will write the script. There’s no information on the movie yet except that Universal outbid other competitors to get their hands on it.

