Bulldozer’s Bash takes place on October 15 in Williamstown, NJ; to benefit Matt Tremont

Bulldozer’s Bash takes place on Sunday, October 15 in Williamstown, NJ at Kevin Hogan Memorial Hall (aka Old Time Wrestling), 1041 Glassboro Road, Building C, Suite 1 Monroe Business Center, Williamstown, NJ Doors open 2:00 pm

This is a professional wrestling event to benefit the “Bulldozer” Matt Tremont; with proceeds from this event will go to Matt to help with his medical bills.

Matches scheduled:

First Time Ever

JOE GACY vs TONY DEPPEN

Hoss Battle

TJ MARCONI vs MONSTA MACK

Elimination Doors Death

THE AWAKENING (Stockade/G-Raver) vs STORM OF ENTRAILS (Dan O’Hare/Shlak)

Women’s Tag Match

AMY LEE/TERRA CALAWAY vs MARIA MANIC/BROOK DANIELLE

DOJO REMATCH

DJ Hyde vs Jimmy Lyon

