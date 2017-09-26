9/25/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – El Paso, Texas
1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match
The New Day defeated Breezango, The Usos, and The Hype Bros
2. Sin Cara defeated Mike Kanellis
3. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Sami Zayn, Luke Harper, and Chad Gable defeated Erick Rowan and The Colons
4. Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler
5. Last Man Standing Match
Randy Orton defeated Rusev
6. Naomi defeated Carmella
7. WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match
AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens
8. WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura
