WWE Cruiserweight Division Not Happy With Enzo Amore’s Title Victory

At WWE No Mercy, Enzo Amore pinned Neville, to win the Cruiserweight Championship. Amore was able to get the pin after hitting Neville with a low blow, while the referee was distracted. Other competitors in the Cruiserweight Division were not happy with Amore’s title win, and let it be known on their respective Twitter accounts.

And they called me a joke … #WWENoMercy — Jack A. Gallagher (@GentlemanJackG) September 25, 2017

Ugh, I'll just have to count my ABs harder to save our show.

#WWENoMercy — Tony Nese (@TonyNese) September 25, 2017

I don't consider him the champ. It's vacant as far as I'm concerned. https://t.co/R8qzN8lfb9 — 🇺🇸TJ Perkins🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) September 25, 2017

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!! — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) September 25, 2017

Welp………😒 — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) September 25, 2017

…back to the drawing board… — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) September 25, 2017

Enzo Amore did have one Cruiserweight on his side. Akira Tozawa, who briefly held the Cruiserweight Championship before SummerSlam.

I like Enzo.. — Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) September 25, 2017

