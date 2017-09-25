WWE Cruiserweight Division Not Happy With Enzo Amore’s Title Victory

Sep 25, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

At WWE No Mercy, Enzo Amore pinned Neville, to win the Cruiserweight Championship.  Amore was able to get the pin after hitting Neville with a low blow, while the referee was distracted.  Other competitors in the Cruiserweight Division were not happy with Amore’s title win, and let it be known on their respective Twitter accounts.

Enzo Amore did have one Cruiserweight on his side.  Akira Tozawa, who briefly held the Cruiserweight Championship before SummerSlam.

