WWE Announces Surgery for Jeff Hardy, Hardy Comments

WWE announced the following today:

Jeff Hardy to undergo surgery for torn rotator cuff

Jeff Hardy has suffered a torn rotator cuff and will undergo surgery to repair it, WWE.com has learned.

The former Raw Tag Team Champion sustained the injury during a Six-Pack Challenge on last week’s Raw that was eventually won by Jason Jordan.

“Jeff is dealing with a rotator cuff tear right now,” said WWE Senior Ringside Physician Dr. Stephen Daquino. “It’s a full thickness tear of his supraspinatus tendon and a couple of other areas in the shoulder. He’s going to go for evaluation and probably for surgery next week.”

Hardy added that he also tore his labrum and that he initially thought he dislocated his shoulder during the match.

“Once they get in there, they’ll figure out more about what they have to repair,” said Hardy. “But for sure, the rotator cuff has to be repaired, and then they’ll look at the labrum when they get in there.”

Hardy also revealed he would undergo the procedure next Tuesday, Oct. 3.

“It’s depressing,” Hardy told WWE.com. “More than any time in a career, it’s those times that make you go, ‘Wow, I love professional wrestling.’ It sucks that I can’t be involved in [a] match or can’t get in there and do what I normally do because I’m injured, but I just have to get over that, stop worrying about it and look forward and push myself to get repaired and healed and come back better than ever with a brand-new shoulder.”

However, as the road to recovery looms, Hardy would not rule out the possibility that the WWE Universe would see him on TV in a different capacity while he heals.

“There’s a lot of crazy ideas,” said Hardy. “It inspires me to think a lot more about what I can do other than the extreme stunts and still be entertaining.”

Stay tuned to WWE.com as more details become available on Jeff’s condition.