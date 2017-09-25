WWE 205 Live Stars React to Enzo Amore Winning the WWE Cruiserweight Title

Sep 25, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

There have been some interesting comments from WWE 205 Live Superstars reacting to Enzo Amore defeating Neville to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion at last night’s No Mercy pay-per-view in Los Angeles. As noted, Neville dominated the match but Enzo distracted the referee and got the pin after a low blow kick.

Below are comments from Tony Nese, Mustafa Ali, Jack Gallagher, Drew Gulak, Cedric Alexander and Lince Dorado, plus a supportive comment from Akira Tozawa. Former Cruiserweight Champion TJP has been re-tweeting fans to get the “#SaveUsTJP” hashtag going. He also took shots at the new champion, seen below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: LAX on BFG heading to Canada, the passing of Bobby Heenan, Mysterio, El Patron, GFW/Impact name, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad