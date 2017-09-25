What Airs After RAW Tonight, The Rock Lands Cover, Goldberg’s Most Vicious Spears

– WWE posted this video looking at Bill Goldberg’s most vicious spears:

– A new thirty-minute episode of WWE Story Time will air on the WWE Network after tonight’s post-No Mercy RAW goes off the air. Below is the synopsis:

“Hear from a handful of WWE Superstars and Hall of Famers on how their journeys to stardom weren’t without some challenges along the way.”

– Former WWE Champion The Rock is on the new cover of Legend Men’s Magazine, receiving the title of Legend of the Month. You can see the cover and comments from Rock below:

Become a "legend" never crossed my mind when I was selling polaroids of myself for $5 at flea markets 20yrs ago. Very cool.. thank you. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/wj61daYv7H — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 22, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)