Viewership Up for Wednesday’s Total Bellas Episode

Sep 25, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Last Wednesday’s episode of WWE’s Total Bellas on E! drew 575,000 viewers and ranked #26 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

This is up from last week’s episode, which drew 558,000 viewers and ranked #31 for the night on cable.

Below is our Total Bellas Season 2 Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 681,000 viewers
Episode 2: 558,000 viewers
Episode 3: 575,000 viewers
Episode 4:
Episode 5:
Episode 6:
Episode 7:
Episode 8:

