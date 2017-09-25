Two Big Matches Set for Next Week’s WWE RAW from Denver

Roman Reigns vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz with the title on the line will take place on next Monday’s WWE RAW episode from Denver, Colorado. This comes after Reigns appeared on MizTV tonight and later defeated Miz in a non-title match.

Next week’s RAW will also feature Braun Strowman vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins in singles action. This match comes after Braun defeated Rollins’ partner Dean Ambrose on tonight’s RAW. Braun, looking to avenge his loss to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at No Mercy, started off with a match against Curt Hawkins but Braun destroyed him when he tried to retreat at the beginning of the match. That led to Ambrose coming out and accepting Braun’s open challenge. Rollins later had a backstage segment with Ambrose and mentioned going to RAW General Manager Kurt Angle to get the match for next week.

This has not been confirmed yet but it looks like Mickie James vs. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will also take place next week.

