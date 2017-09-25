The Bella Twins Return News, Bobby Heenan WWE Network Collection Details, The New Day

– As seen below, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day made an appearance on TruTV’s “Adam Ruins Everything” last week for a segment about Mount Rushmore:

– The Bella Twins have an interview in the new issue of In Touch magazine, which is on newsstands now. They revealed that they are looking to make a return to the ring together some time in 2018.

“We miss it terribly,” Brie said. “I think about it every day. Once you have the passion for wrestling, you can’t forget it,” Nikki added. “I say we make our comeback in 2018, but as the Bella Twins, not individuals,” Brie said, and Nikki agreed: “It’s a deal!”

– A WWE Network Collection on Bobby “The Brain” Heenan has been released. Heenan passed away at the age of 72 last weekend. WWE announced these details on the Collection:

Just released: Bobby “The Brain” Heenan Collection on WWE Network No one put the entertainment in sports-entertainment quite like Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. Affectionately known as “The Weasel,” Heenan is regarded by many as the greatest manager of all time. Certainly no “ham and egger,” Heenan was “The Brain” behind some of the most prolific Superstars in WWE history – none bigger than the “Eighth Wonder of the World,” Andre The Giant. When Heenan wasn’t leading WWE Hall of Famers “straight to the top,” the self-proclaimed broadcast journalist was wielding his sarcastic wit alongside longtime friend and comedic foil, Gorilla Monsoon. Relive all the great moments and celebrate over four decades of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan with this WWE Network Collection. Contents * Intro: Bobby “The Brain” Heenan Tribute Package

