Spoiler Notes for Tonight’s WWE RAW from Ontario, CA

As noted, tonight’s WWE RAW opening segment will see Roman Reigns appear on MizTV with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. PWInsider reports that the segment will be used to set up an IC Title match for later in the night. No word yet on who Miz will defend against.

Nia Jax vs. Bayley is also scheduled for tonight and there has been talk of a Braun Strowman vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins singles match, which could take place tonight or next week.

There’s also a segment planned for tonight with new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore discussing his win over Neville at No Mercy last night.

